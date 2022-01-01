Thailand is one of the most popular travel destinations in the world. While once upon a time it was considered 'daring' to travel to this Southeast Asian country, times have certainly changed. From the majestic 5-star hotels in Bangkok to simple beach huts in Koh Samui or Koh Samet, accommodations choices are varied and usually offer excellent value for money.

The kingdom radiates natural beauty, with stunning plains and hills of the Golden Triangle in the far north of the country, as well as Phuket, Samui and Krabi's wave-lapped white-sand beaches. Thailand has so much to offer that 1 visit is never enough – you'll want to come back and discover more time after time.