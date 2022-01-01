Thailand
What you need to know before you go
Thailand is one of the most popular travel destinations in the world. While once upon a time it was considered 'daring' to travel to this Southeast Asian country, times have certainly changed. From the majestic 5-star hotels in Bangkok to simple beach huts in Koh Samui or Koh Samet, accommodations choices are varied and usually offer excellent value for money.
The kingdom radiates natural beauty, with stunning plains and hills of the Golden Triangle in the far north of the country, as well as Phuket, Samui and Krabi's wave-lapped white-sand beaches. Thailand has so much to offer that 1 visit is never enough – you'll want to come back and discover more time after time.
Top destinations in ThailandWhere will you go next?
Bangkok welcomes more visitors than any other city in the world and it doesn’t take long to realize why. Bangkok is a city of contrasts with action at every turn. Marvel at the gleaming temples, catch a tuk tuk through bustling Chinatown or take a longtail boat through floating markets. Food is another Bangkok highlight, from local dishes served at...Read more
Phuket Province
Phuket is among the world’s finest beach destinations, with fine white sands, nodding palm trees, glittering seas and lively towns...
Phang Nga ProvincePhang-nga is a rural province of southern Thailand, bits of which are immensely popular for their stunning natural beauty...
SatunSatun in southern Thailand is home to 30 small islands that attract visitors looking for an exotic tropical getaway. Bobbing...
Koh TaoKoh Tao – meaning ‘Turtle Island’ – lives up to its name, being the scuba diving destination of choice in Thailand. The...
Koh SamuiKoh Samui (Samui Island) is a popular resort island in the Gulf of Thailand with stunning beaches and plenty of...
Ko Pha-nganKoh Phangan (also spelt Ko Pha-Ngan) is Thailand’s 5th biggest island and one of the most beautiful and wild...
What to see & do in ThailandFeatured stories & fun stuff
The list of things to do in Thailand is practically endless, thanks to its unique culture, natural beauty, and modern development. As one of the most attractive countries in the world, the sights, sounds and scents of this exotic kingdom all add up to a sensual overload. Choose from visiting glittering Buddhist temples, exploring awe-inspiring caves and grottos, epic cityscapes by night and by day, and beautiful national parks... Read more
63 Best Things to Do in BangkokThe best things to do in Bangkok tell the story of this fascinating city, which began as a small trading center and port community on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River some 200 years ago. Today, while the...
70 Best Things to Do in PhuketThere are plenty of really memorable things to do in Phuket. The island itself has a beautiful historical old town...
13 Best Beaches in ThailandThailand is undoubtedly one of the best beach destinations in the world, thanks to the gorgeous tropical islands in the...
44 Best Things to Do in Koh SamuiThe best things to do in Koh Samui include varied and interesting highlights that range from splendid natural features to...
10 Best Islands in ThailandA visit to Thailand’s best islands can be the highlight of any trip to the kingdom. It’s an excellent way...
14 Biggest Buddhas in ThailandBig Buddha statues in Thailand are very popular landmarks, and there are dozens of huge representations of the Lord Buddha...
20 Must-See Temples in BangkokBangkok's temples are a unique part of the capital's heart and soul. A visit here would not be complete without...
15 Best Things to Do in Phi Phi IslandsDiscover the best things to do in Phi Phi Islands, otherwise known as Koh Phi Phi in Thailand. Located 43...
10 Best Beaches in PhuketPhuket is known for its outstanding beaches, probably more than anything else. With over 30 of them around the island...
Where & what to eat in Thailand
Dining in Thailand is more than just the country's street stalls and traditional markets. Nowadays, many top-rated restaurants and resorts have invited world-renowned chefs to create culinary wonders, which means that you can enjoy fabulous cuisine at a lesser cost than in the west. Royal Thai cuisine is a wonder in itself and definitely worth trying, but street food in Thailand is just as wonderful. This Southeast Asian... Read more
20 Amazing Thai FruitsLike the charming people, exotic fruit greets you on almost every corner in Thailand. The country's fertile plains and hot tropical climate, as well as its more temperate northern regions, means that pretty much anything grows here. As a result...
10 Best Thai FoodEating Thai food is a huge (and important) part of your vacation in Bangkok and Thailand. Thanks to its exotic...
19 Best Restaurants in PhuketPhuket's dining scene is a colorful one and if you love food, you’ll certainly love this island. The variety of...
Where to shop & what to buy in Thailand
When it comes to shopping in Thailand, there’s never a dull moment throughout your vacation. Textiles and fabrics, along with intricate handicrafts are all favorites for shoppers visiting from overseas, but there is much more to choose from. Some shoppers have even been known to ship an entire container of teak furniture home thanks to the great value prices. From quirky little handicraft stalls and mega-shopping malls to savvy... Read more
45 Best Bangkok Shopping MallsBangkok has plenty of shopping malls that suit all kinds of lifestyles and budgets. With onsite facilities like food courts, supermarkets, movie theaters, games arcades, and multiscreen movie theaters, it’s quite easy to spend an entire day exploring a single...
12 Best Bangkok Night MarketsNight markets in Bangkok are among the easiest and most enjoyable ways of getting up close and personal with local...
5 Great Night Markets in PhuketThe best night markets in Phuket have a special festival feel to them, often being accompanied by street performances and...
Where to go & what to do at night in Thailand
With its mixture of exoticism, romance, sense of adventure and plain excitement, nightlife in Thailand is unique. To some people, Thai nightlife conjures up visions of A Go-Go bars; but that’s not wholly representative of a country that has beautiful traditional dancing, an irrepressible culinary scene and lively bars and nightclubs. ‘One night in Bangkok’ can indeed make a hard man humble but one night in Chiang Mai can... Read more
7 Best Gay Experiences in BangkokBangkok's gay nightlife is touted as a hub in Southeast Asia for good reason. The city has some of the best – be it bars, clubs, saunas, or inventive go-go boy shows – when it comes to catering to the LGBT...
21 Best Rooftop Bars in BangkokThe best rooftop bars in Bangkok combine sublimely mixed cocktails and stunning views over Thailand's sprawling metropolis, and there are...
11 Best Nightlife Experiences in PhuketPhuket’s nightlife is extremely varied, even if it's best known for being a bit extreme. From wild go-go bars...
Useful information
Traveling around Thailand is a breeze, as the country has a tourist-friendly policy as well as a vast network of infrastructure and hotels that cater to a diverse array of business and leisure travelers. But before planning your next trip to Thailand, it’s good to know all the essential information about the country, such as when is the best time to go, what to bring, getting around, cultural etiquettes... Read more
10 Things NOT to Do in BangkokWe write a lot of articles offering advice on what to see and do in Bangkok, but from personal experience, we think it's important for first-time visitors to know what NOT to do in Bangkok too. Thailand's culture is...
10 Best Festivals in ThailandThailand loves a festival, and it’s not surprising when you consider having fun and socializing is as central to Thai...
15 Best Bangkok HospitalsIf you ever require medical attention in Bangkok, you can rest assured that health services in the Thai capital Bangkok...