Thailand

What you need to know before you go

    Thailand is one of the most popular travel destinations in the world. While once upon a time it was considered 'daring' to travel to this Southeast Asian country, times have certainly changed. From the majestic 5-star hotels in Bangkok to simple beach huts in Koh Samui or Koh Samet, accommodations choices are varied and usually offer excellent value for money.

    The kingdom radiates natural beauty, with stunning plains and hills of the Golden Triangle in the far north of the country, as well as Phuket, Samui and Krabi's wave-lapped white-sand beaches. Thailand has so much to offer that 1 visit is never enough – you'll want to come back and discover more time after time.

    Top destinations in Thailand

    What to see & do in Thailand

    The list of things to do in Thailand is practically endless, thanks to its unique culture, natural beauty, and modern development. As one of the most attractive countries in the world, the sights, sounds and scents of this exotic kingdom all add up to a sensual overload. Choose from visiting glittering Buddhist temples, exploring awe-inspiring caves and grottos, epic cityscapes by night and by day, and beautiful national parks... Read more

    Where & what to eat in Thailand

    Dining in Thailand is more than just the country's street stalls and traditional markets. Nowadays, many top-rated restaurants and resorts have invited world-renowned chefs to create culinary wonders, which means that you can enjoy fabulous cuisine at a lesser cost than in the west. Royal Thai cuisine is a wonder in itself and definitely worth trying, but street food in Thailand is just as wonderful. This Southeast Asian... Read more

    Where to shop & what to buy in Thailand

    When it comes to shopping in Thailand, there’s never a dull moment throughout your vacation. Textiles and fabrics, along with intricate handicrafts are all favorites for shoppers visiting from overseas, but there is much more to choose from. Some shoppers have even been known to ship an entire container of teak furniture home thanks to the great value prices. From quirky little handicraft stalls and mega-shopping malls to savvy... Read more

    Where to go & what to do at night in Thailand

    With its mixture of exoticism, romance, sense of adventure and plain excitement, nightlife in Thailand is unique. To some people, Thai nightlife conjures up visions of A Go-Go bars; but that’s not wholly representative of a country that has beautiful traditional dancing, an irrepressible culinary scene and lively bars and nightclubs. ‘One night in Bangkok’ can indeed make a hard man humble but one night in Chiang Mai can... Read more

    Useful information

    Traveling around Thailand is a breeze, as the country has a tourist-friendly policy as well as a vast network of infrastructure and hotels that cater to a diverse array of business and leisure travelers. But before planning your next trip to Thailand, it’s good to know all the essential information about the country, such as when is the best time to go, what to bring, getting around, cultural etiquettes... Read more

    Travel alert

    Thailand Pass requires travelers to book their stay, airport transfer, and COVID-19 test with an SHA Extra Plus hotel prior to arrival.

    See COVID-19 travel advisor
